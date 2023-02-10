F.2.10.23 Ona Hudson.jpg
FLORENCE — Ona Mae Hudson, 84, of Florence, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at her residence. She worked at H.D. Lee and was a homemaker. She was a member of Helton Drive Churchof Christ. Officiating will be Bill Hall.

