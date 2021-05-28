HAMILTON — Oneal Calvert, 77, died May 26, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Happy Hill Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

