LEXINGTON — ONeal Larry Thornton, 77, died October 22, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Center Hill Cemetery.
