RUSSELLVILLE — Oneal departed this earth April 8, 2023, after choosing to spend his last days at home with family.
He appreciated the simple things in life. He worked 33 ½ years at Reynolds Metal Company, last position being a slitter operator, to provide for his family. Woodworking, fishing, and traveling were his enjoyable past times. As an avid reader, he was a WWII and old west history buff. A born again Christian, he treasured his church family at Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist in Russellville, where he was a faithful member.
Oneal was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Sparks and Lottie Zelma Skidmore Sparks; sisters, Lucille Humphries, Jean Belew, Ann Skidmore, and brother, James L Sparks.
He is survived by his wife of 61-plus years, Betty Jo; daughters, Anita House (Rob) and Vickie Watson, both of Atlanta, GA; two granddogs, JoJo and Herbie.
The visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville. Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with Brother Roger Bond officiating. The burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, AL.
Pallbearers will be Jim Balch, Kenneth Belew, Joel Belew , David Humphries, Mark Sparks, Billy Wayne Entrekin, Bratie Underwood. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Glasgow, Donald Hatton, Kenneth Robins, Alan Barksdale, Junior George, Jim Cooper.
The family sends a special thank you to his physician of many years, Dr. Kenneth Rose: Pastor Roger Bond and our church family for the loving support during Oneal’s extended illness: all Gentiva Hospice employees, especially his nurses Keri, Tammy, and Carmen. Spry Funeral Home staff for kindness shown our family.
In lieu of flowers: memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or charity of your choice.
