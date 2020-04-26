TUSUMBIA — Cash William O’neal Willingham, Jr., 91, of Tuscumbia passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. There will be a private family graveside service at Guy Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to get updates and to leave a tribute for the family.
O’neal was a native of Tuscumbia and a member of Colbert Heights Church of Christ. He was retired from Reynolds Metal Company and was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Pauline Willingham; parents, Cash William O’neal Willingham, Sr. and Alta Massey Willingham; brothers, Dale, Larry, and James Willingham; and daughter-in-law, Karen Burns Willingham.
O’neal is survived by his sons, Ricky Willingham (Kara), Dennis Willingham (Luann), and Keith Willingham (Lisa); brothers, Gary, Roger, and Terry Willingham; sisters, Janice Spangler and Sheila Willard; grandchildren, Brad Willingham (Katie), Ashley Crockett (Matt), David Willingham (Layla), Andrea Padgett (Robert), Abbie Schofield (Michael), Jacob Willingham (Gabby), and Luke Willingham; great-grandchildren, John David and Jude Willingham, Bea Crockett, Mae Padgett, and Hattie Willingham; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
