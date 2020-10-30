GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Oneal Wood, 77, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL. He was born February 10, 1943 in Itawamba County, MS to B.B. Wood and Thelma Mae Lucas Wood. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church. He enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, four-wheeler riding, listening to Elvis music, and eating at Reeves Steakhouse every Thursday night. While he enjoyed many hobbies, his most beloved hobby was spending time with his family and making deals. Oneal Wood founded Wood Sales Company in 1968, which has become one of the country’s biggest tool and equipment wholesalers. He has always enjoyed investing and mentoring young entrepreneurs especially those special to him such as his children and grandchildren. Because of the success of Wood Sales and Oneal’s mentoring, many family and community businesses have been brought to life which he helped oversee. Not only has he been a successful business man, but he has taken pride over the past 40 years in his 4th of July “Firework Show” at his lake house in Windbush Hollow on the Tennessee River.
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 31, 4 p.m. at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS with Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He leaves to celebrate his memories his wife of 59 years, Glyndel Hall Wood; one son, Jeffery Wood (Ingrid); two daughters, Tracy Chambers (Daryl) and Tammy McDowell (James); eight grandchildren, Erick McDowell (Ginger), Sheree Randolph (Rudy), Morgan Poole (Dustin), Madison Pearson, Maycee Chambers, Chloe Watson, Caden Wood and Madden Wood; seven great-grandchildren, Eli, Kaylee and Kynlee McDowell, Sadie, Rhett and Reese Randolph and Maddix Oneal Poole; two sisters, Janice York (Richard) and Faye Holland (Thurston); one brother, Terry Parsons (Jacquline) and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a very special granddaughter, Malaya Wood.
Pallbearers will be Norman “Oneshot” Farris, Kevin Donald, Donald Ray Thomas, Dennis Miller, James Quick and Howard Morrow. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Ozbirn, Billy Harris, Doice Dulaney, Marcus Umfress, Rabbit Swanson, Bro. Gene O’Bryan, David Wood, Shayne Adams and J.P. Wilemon, Jr.
A walk-through visitation will be today, October 30, 5-8 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church, Golden, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in support of childhood cancer to aTEAM Ministries, 1809 Oxmoor Road STE 101, Homewood, AL 35209. ateaministries.org
Commented