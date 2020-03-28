RED BAY — Oneda Humphres Parrish, 78, died March 26, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Forrest Grove Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, is in charge of arrangements. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Red Bay.
