PLANO, ILLINOIS — Oneta Jackson, 86, died November 5, 2022. Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina.

