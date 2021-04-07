KILLEN — Onita McGee Wilson, 88, passed into the arms of Jesus Monday, April 5, 2021. She was born February 25, 1933.
She leaves behind her two children, daughter, Lydia Wilson and son, Mark Wilson (Debbie); two brothers, Harold McGee and Jimmy McGee (Betty); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace D. Wilson; parents, Lonus and Luella McGee; one brother, Dillard McGee.
She was full of life and enjoyed working in her yard and flowers.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel with Brother David McKelvey officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude or Shoals Sav-A-Life.
