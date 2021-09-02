FLORENCE — Opal “Mommie-O” Barrier Stewart, 93, of Florence died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth.
Visitation will be Friday, September 3, 2021, 11 AM to 1 PM at Stony Point Church of Christ, where she was a member. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Bro. Brad Adcock officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mommie-O was preceded in death by her first husband, E.C. “Ed” Barrier; second husband, Otis Stewart; son, Ricky Barrier; parents, Sam and Bertha Calvert; brothers, Almon and W.J. Calvert; granddaughter-in-law, Miranda Bruton Barrier.
She is survived by her children, Donnie Barrier (Shelia), Shelby Hanback (Lee), Jack Barrier (Bobbi), Tennis Barrier (Kim); grandchildren, Leslie Higgins (Tim), Steven Hanback, Jarrod Barrier, Jeremy Barrier (Amber), Angi Achenbach (Mark), Robyn Antico (Joey), Jennifer Wilson (Jeff), Emily Cole (Jerrod), Amanda Berkemeier (Paul), Jessica Wright (Richard), and Avery Laster; seventeen great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Calvert (Nell).
Pallbearers will be Jarrod Barrier, Jeremy Barrier, Tim Higgins, Mark Achenbach, Jeff Wilson, Steven Hanback, Jerrod Cole, and Joey Antico.
Special thanks to Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home and Shoals Hospice.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented