TUSCUMBIA — Opal Bostic, 91 of Tuscumbia, died on Friday, March 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2:30-3:30 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
Opal was a native of Cherokee, Alabama, and a member of the Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Claude Lawler, and husbands, William Bostic, and Roland Allen. Also, preceding Opal in death were her son, Gary Dale Lawler; parents, Thomas Coley and Mattie Faye McNatt; brothers, Thurman D. McNatt and Charles McNatt; sister, Betty Jean Nunley; and nephews, Charles Steven Nunley and Phillip McNatt.
Opal is survived by her son, Gregory David Lawler; nephews, Ricky McNatt, Tim McNatt, and Russell Nunley; and nieces, Sandy Sullivan (Steven), Belinda Webb, and Susie Sherill.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented