WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Opal Brown Griggs, 83, died December 14, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Highland Methodist Church Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Ralph Griggs Sr.

