TUSCUMBIA — Opal Euline Johnson, 94, of Tuscumbia passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Jacob Scott Livingston will be officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you