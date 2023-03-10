TUSCUMBIA — Opal Euline Johnson, 94, of Tuscumbia passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Jacob Scott Livingston will be officiating.
Opal enjoyed gardening, cooking, and selling her leather belts at the flea markets. Maw enjoyed cooking big meals for her family. She loved to spoil her Billy (Paw), who in return loved to aggravate his Maw. A true love story that is now reunited. She loved her family so much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Johnson; sons, Carl and Bryce Johnson.
She is survived by her son, Gary Johnson (Cindy Milligan); grandchildren, Drenda K. Johnson Tuttle and Tracy Prince (Jamey); great-grandchildren, Kalen Tuttle, Breanna Prince, and Makayla Prince; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jamey Prince, Brice Rossin, Breanna Prince, Makayla Prince, Ricky Tate, and Kalen Tuttle
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and the nurses, Jamie, Dorothy, and Marsha, as well as Bro. Scott Livingston for all the care and help.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
