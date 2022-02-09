ANDERSON — Opal Bullard passed peacefully on February 3, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born on January 9, 1929 in Anderson, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Velpo and Henrietta Patterson.
She was raised on the family farm along with her late sister, Violet Joiner. She later met and married Lawrence Bullard, also of Anderson. They were married 42 years until his death in 1987. As a young bride, she and Lawrence moved to Cleveland, Ohio and made their life there together. They raised three sons. While their sons were still in school, she began her career as an aide in the Cleveland Public Schools and for the next 25 years she worked alongside the teachers in the kindergarten classes. She loved working with the young children. With the death of Lawrence, she continued to work until her retirement. It had always been a dream of hers and Lawrence to move back to Alabama, but with his death, she made that adventure on her own.
Opal was artistic and she loved to do crafts. She was known for her bulletin boards in the classroom. She also had a love for sewing and quilting. Each new grandchild was given a baby quilt upon their arrival. She and Lawrence loved spending time with their grandchildren as they were growing up. She was proud of each of them. She even wrote a children’s book about her granddaughter with Down Syndrome.
Living for several years back in Alabama gave her the pleasure of spending time with her sister, Violet and her niece, Judy Joiner Green. She then moved back to Ohio and settled in a home in North Ridgeville. She spent the last couple of years living at Brighton Gardens of Westlake.
Opal is survived by her three sons, Howell Bullard, Danny Bullard (Betty) and Stan Bullard (Marcia). Opal was also blessed with many grandchildren whom she adored, Shelley Jacobson (Guy), Amy Wyatt (Josh), Lexi Bullard, Marc Bullard (Paula), Mindy Deckert (Brian), Virginia Sotelo (Erick), Daniel Bullard (Kristina), Doug Bullard and Jennie Bullard. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Jessica, Paige, Hannah, Liam, Ethan, Renae, Alec, Addison, Olivia, Aiden, Alyssa, Wyatt and Savannah and one great-great-grandchild, Ellie. Opal was always patient and kind. Godspeed mama.
Visitation will be Monday, February 14, 2022 from 11-12 at First Baptist Church of Anderson. Funeral service will follow at the church. Burial will follow at Mitchell Cemetery. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
