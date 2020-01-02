PHIL CAMPBELL
Opal Faye Lynch Yawn Nix, age 80, of Phil Campbell, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence.
The visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, January 03, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Speaking at the service will be Bro. Alvis Treece. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 16 years, Brady Joe Nix; son, Rodney Neal Yawn; step-children, Debbie Smith, John McCluskey, Tina Treece (Alvis); grandchild, Blake Lynn Green; six step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Sherman Lynch, William Lynch, Jane Credille, Judy Lucius; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Yawn; parents, George and Willard Lynch; brothers, Dexter Lynch, Harold Lynch; and sister, Marie Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at Komen.org.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
