MADISON, FORMERLY OF FLORENCE — Opal Juanita Roberts Frye, age 94, passed away February 19, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1828 Broadway Blvd., Florence AL. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late James K. Frye. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

