Opal Gilchrist Allman, 91 of Florence, passed away November 19, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She retired from Internal Medicine Associates as a medical assistant. She was a member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ; she enjoyed Thursday Bowling League, traveling throughout the U.S. and the big trip to Europe with friends.
A private family graveside service will be held in Greenview Memorial Park on Saturday, December 5, 2020 with Brother Tim Pannell officiating.
Mrs. Allman was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Allman; parents, William and Addie Gilchrist; son, Gary Allman; grandson, Jacob Crain; brothers, J.W. Keevil and Doug Gilchrist. She is survived by a son, Rodney Allman (Sonya); daughters, Jackie Crain (Brad) and Debbie Allman; brother, Leon Gilchrist (Faye); sisters, Lois Wright; grandchildren, Josh Allman (Tisha), Allison Tyndall (Brad), Ashley Bolt (Cameron) and Amber Pearson (Josh); great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Crain, Emma Tyndall, Colton, Tyndall, Brantley Crain, Brice Crain, and Oliver Bolt.
Special thanks to Wendy Wright and all the staff at Brentwood Retirement Community and special friend, Molly Jones.
