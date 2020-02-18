LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Opal Hines Hicks, 84, of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her family’s home after an extended illness. She was a native of Florence, AL, retired from Global Citrus in Auburndale, FL and was a Christan. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Sammy Wallace will be officiating. Burial will follow in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors are one brother, Clayburn Hines Greenhill; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband, Paul Ray Hicks; son, Bob Hicks; brothers, Clayton, Walden and J.R. Hines; sisters, Jewel Dean Turan, Mable Hines Vanderford, Imagene Hines and Ann Nora Hines.
Commented