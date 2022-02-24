MADISON — Opal Juanita Roberts Frye, age 94, of Madison, formerly of Florence, passed away February 19, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1828 Broadway Blvd., Florence AL. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church, with Bishop Robert Dickson officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home is directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James K. Frye; grandson Lance Lash; great-granddaughter, Haley Elizabeth Frye; parents, Madgie Camper Roberts and Troy Allison Roberts; siblings, Pauline Lovelace, Evelyn Sanderson, Willie T. Beadle, George Roberts, Wendell (Buddy) Roberts, Elizabeth Gallien, Edward Littleboy Roberts, and Roy Roberts.
Survivors include her children, Dwight (Carolyn) Frye, Wade (Nancy) Frye, LeAnn (Stanley) Lash, Jamiel Frye, and Mark (Mary Ann) Frye; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-greatgrandchildren.
Mrs. Frye was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Temple Worker for 11 years, a licensed practical nurse and a genealogist. She loved to crochet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or your favorite charity.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Affinity Hospice for their loving care.
Commented