FLORENCE — Opal Lucille Haynes, 86 of Florence, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County and a member of Killen Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 11:00 -1:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home; a graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Stan Dean officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Torrance Cooper and Nora Idell Cooper.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert T. (Bobby) Haynes; son, Donnie Haynes (Ruth); grandsons, Josh and Thomas (Danielle); and soon-to-be-great granddaughter, Kodie Elise Haynes; brother, Larry Cooper (Brenda); sisters, Dean Austin, Doris Sherrod, Joyce Hyde, and Wanda Wallace (John); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She adored her grandsons and loved being Maw Maw Cillie to them, they were her greatest joy. She was so excited to become a great-grandmother.
She was previously employed at A&P Grocery Store and Fred’s Dollar Store.
We want to thank the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living for their excellent care and love she received for the past two years. We also want to thank Dr. Bob Mann and the staff of the 4th floor at North Alabama Medical Center for the care that she received the past week.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will include Josh Haynes, Thomas Haynes, Stephen Hyde, David Ashman, Mel Haynes, and Mike Durham.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented