IUKA, MS — Opal Irene Nunley Crabb, 92, Saturday, September 18, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, September 20, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow, in Providence Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for, 6-8 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church.
