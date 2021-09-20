IUKA, MS — Opal Irene Nunley Crabb, 92, Saturday, September 18, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, September 20, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow, in Providence Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for, 6-8 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.