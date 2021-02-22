RUSSELLVILLE — Opal Carr Ross, age 97, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Mrs. Opal was a member of Eastside Church of Christ. She worked for several years as a homemaker with the Department of Human Resources, working with a lot of elderly people throughout her life. Opal was a very opinionated lady, that said what she meant and meant what she said, but she was always available to help whomever needed it. She leaves a lot of memories for her family, and she never met a stranger. She lived a good long life and will be missed by many.
The visitation will be 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Spry Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jackie Richardson officiating and Bro. Mark Richardson leading the singing. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William “Billy” Ross, Jr.; son, Bratie Eugene “Bubba” Underwood, III; daughter, Linda Carol Underwood; son-in-law, Jackie Saint; parents, William and Maud Ella Carr; sister, Vera Jones; and nephew, Donnie Holaway.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Don Ross (Donna), Jane Saint; daughter-in-law, Linda Underwood; grandchildren, Chase Ross, Nicholas Ross, Deanna Saint, Chris Saint (Brandy), Josh Saint, Bratie Underwood IV (Karen); and great-grandchildren, Hunter Saint and Zoey Saint.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Gregg and Leanne Scott and their family for caring for Opal over the last several years. They did a wonderful job and help to fill her life with joy, especially with their children.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
