FLORENCE — Opha D. “Dean” Davis, 94, of Florence, passed away September 7, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, September 9th from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will start at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Phil Cooper officiating and burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Davis; parents; five sisters; and four brothers.
Survivors include her daughter, Kendra D. Sandlin; brother, Tommy White; grandchild, Davis Sandlin, and as she would say, Davis was “The Apple of Her Eye”.
Mrs. Davis was a lifelong member of First Freewill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Special thanks to all the staff and former staff at LCNH for the wonderful care and love they gave my mother.
