FLORENCE — Ophelia Nipper Lovelace, age 97, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the burial at Cloverdale Church of Christ cemetery. Brother Henry Melton will be officiating the services.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas and Vester Kelly Nipper; her husband, George Cooper Lovelace, Sr.; her son, Charles Lovelace; and ten siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Haddock; her son, George Lovelace; eight grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Commented