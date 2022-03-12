FLORENCE — Ophelia Nipper Lovelace, 97, died March 10, 2022.

Visitation will be Sunday, noon to noon to 1 p.m., at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., in the Chapel with burial at Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery.

