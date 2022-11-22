WATERLOO — Ora Jean Whitten Kelley of Waterloo, AL was born September 14, 1930 in Cypress Inn, TN, the daughter of the late Walter Edward and Rosie Pearl Rich Whitten. She was united in marriage to James Raymond Kelley on December 23, 1949 and he preceded her in death on March 22, 1973. Mrs. Kelley was a retired housekeeper with ECM Hospital. She was of the Baptist faith and departed this life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home at the age of 92 Years, 2 Months, 5 Days.
She is survived by sons, James Larry Kelley, wife, Diane of Florence, AL and Kenneth Earl Kelley, wife, Mary of Waterloo, AL; daughter-in-law, Deborah Kelley Scott of Waterloo, AL; grandchildren, Jimbo Kelley, Kim Faires, Walter and Ryan Kelley, Dustin and Matthew Kelley, Heather McGuire, Roxanne Rehnert and Samantha Sharp; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Kelley was preceded in death by a son, Randy Kelley; a brother, Fred Whitten and sisters, Earlene Barkley and Eliza Butler.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, TN with Wayne Wood officiating. Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County is assisting the family.
Pallbearers will be Jimbo Kelley, Walter Kelley, Dustin Kelley, Ryan Kelley, Matthew Kelley and Hank Sharp.
Commented