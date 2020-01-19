COURTLAND — Funeral for Ora Lee Hughes, 86, from Courtland, will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Colbert County Cowboy Church with Rev. Truman Sutton and Rev. Rickey Hughes officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek. The Family will have a visitation at the church from noon until 2 p.m.
Mrs. Hughes was born on January 15, 1934 in Courtland, to Seyburn and Virgie Randolph and passed away on January 18, 2020 in Florence Alabama.
She is survived by sons Sammie Hughes (Martha), Rickey B. Hughes (Jamie), Bart Hughes (Shennell); daughter, Angie Hughes;sister, Corrine Lang; nine grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
