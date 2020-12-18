FLORENCE — Mrs. Ora Lucille Saxton Ross passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation, Florence, AL. She was the second child of the late Vester J. Saxton and Gladys Gholston Saxton. She was born on February 5th, 1949.
Mrs. Ross graduated from Reed Town High School. She proceeded to graduate from The University of North Alabama with a degree in Special Education. She later received her Masters as an Education Specialist from Alabama A&M University. Mrs. Ross was a long time teacher at Cherokee High School. Later, she worked for the Colbert County Board of Education as the Special Education Coordinator. She loved her students and all faculty she worked with over the years.
Mrs. Ora Ross was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie James Ross Jr.; her sister, Shirley Jo Saxton; and her parents, Vester J. Saxton and Gladys Gholston Saxton. Mrs. Ora S. Ross leaves behind her son, Justin James Ross(Hannah); siblings, Larry Saxton, Bruce Saxton, and Vanessa Saxton; along with multitudes of family and friends.
Graveside service for Mrs. Saxton will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, AL, with Rev. Christy Gills officiating. The public viewing will be Friday, 1:00-8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
