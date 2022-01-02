RUSSELLVILLE — Ora Mae Scott, age 90, of Russellville passed away Friday, December 31, 2021. Ora was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and a member of First Baptist Church of Russellville.
She is survived by her Son, Greg Trapp; Grandchildren, Brittany Trapp, Chris Trapp, Cory Trapp; Great-grandchildren, Carter Trapp and Alex Trapp.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Wathel Scott; Parents, Vernon and Rudy Davidson; Sister, Betty Oswalt.
Visitation will be Monday, January 3, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama. Interment will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville is assisting the family.
