IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Oran Lee “Pap” Bray, 78, of Iuka, Mississippi passed away on February 2, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. Pap was a lifelong member of Antioch Freewill Baptist Church and retired from Reynolds Metal Company after a 25-year career. He was also a member of Burnsville Masonic Lodge No. 233. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Molly Bray; his brother, Freeman Bray; and his grandson, Justin Jones.
A graveside service will be held on a later date at Antioch Cemetery. Officiating will be Dilan Coursey. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery.
Pap is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris Patrick Bray; his daughter, Therasa Jones (Dean); his son, Bryan Bray (Carolyn); his grandchildren, Jonathan Jones (Michele), Bradley Bray (Kristin), Jordan Bray, and Cameron Bray; and his great-granddaughter, Annie Jones.
Serving as pallbearers are Claude Talley, Jerry Nelson, Jerry Clemons, Glen Cummings, Jack Hunt, and Jessie McDuffy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 224, Burnsville, MS 38833. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements.
