RUSSELLVILLE — Orland Britnell, 87, died November17, 2022. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville will announce arrangements. www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.