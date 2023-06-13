PHIL CAMPBELL — Orvie Carpenter James, 82, died June 9, 2023. Visitation was Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, AL. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Phil Campbel. The body will lie in state from 1-2 p.m. Burial is in Liberty Hill Cemetery.

View Our E-Edition

Tags

Recommended for you