CHEROKEE — Orville Gene Davis, Cherokee, AL passed from his earthly life from COVID-19 complications on October 22. There will be a graveside service on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Cherokee Memorial Park, with Chip Martin, Shane Swinney, and Joe VanDyke.
Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from TVA after working at Martin, Tennessee Substation, Wilson Dam Power Plant, and Colbert Fossil Plant. Gene was a master craftsman, creating beautiful woodwork, and carvings, as well as quilts and needlework.
Gene loved his Lord and was a member of Barton First Baptist Church. Gene loved his family dearly. He was coach, church youth leader, and biggest supporter of his girls in their sports and activities. His greatest joy in recent years was cheering on his grandchildren.
One year ago, Gene and Kay celebrated fifty years of marriage by taking their entire family on a cruise where they made memories that will be cherished forever.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Lassie Mae Davis and brothers, Jerrold and Jimmy Davis.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Kay Gibbs Davis; his daughters and their families, Melanie, Mark and Madison Austin and Rachel, Joel, Caroline and Jackson Walls; sister, Peggy Tippie and brother Jack Davis. He is also survived by his cousin and best friend, Truman Montgomery; and his best little buddy, “Rosie”; as well as many other friends and relatives.
Pallbearers are Jarrod Wallace, Ethan Starkey, Randy Waldrep, Dana Hester, Greg Tippie, Eric Davis and Dillon Hamm.
