TUSCUMBIA — Orville Dewayne King, age 70, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Orville proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked as an electrical engineer which allowed him to travel all over the world. He was a devout Christian and had been a pastor at New Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Spruce Pine. He had a love and concern for people he met, always wanting to make sure they knew Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Spring Valley. The service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Brother James McCullar speaking.
The family invites you to bring a covered dish and stay after the service to fellowship and reminisce, and just celebrate memories with us.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herchel and Lillian (Brewer) King; and brother, Bobby King.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Colleen Wyrick King; son, Michael King (wife, Dollie); daughter, Vanessa Hill (husband, Randy); grandchildren, Hayley King, Addison King, Kristian Gaudet, Chance Hill, Harlee Hill; sister, Regina King; brothers, Alton King (wife, Carolyn), Carlos King (wife, Shelia); and several nieces and nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
