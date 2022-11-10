RED BAY — Orville Leo Pendergraph, 78, died November 9, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Pilot Hill Cemetery, Vina with Deaton Funeral Home directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- For better roast chicken, slather spices under the skin
- Lotteries for Nov. 10
- Quick Fix: Black beans give this chili recipe a lighter texture
- Giant American flag will return to Colbert County Courthouse
- Burch-Johnson connection at Russellville began in summer
- Moroccan meatballs feature cinnamon, cumin
- Midterm milestones include 1st lesbian governor
- BASS Nation good for Shoals economy
Most Read
Articles
- Sheriffs offer refund to veterans who mistakenly were charged for lifetime permit
- Muscle Shoals city clerk said she wasn't ready to retire
- Rex the Dino makes his big move to Seven Points
- Big River Broadcasting crew earns first Marconi Award
- Superintendent awaits fire marshal's report on Cherokee High
- Underwood moves from mayor to state Rep.
- Crash forces polling location to move in Central Heights
- Active shooter drill will help plan for future response
- 1Table Florence: "The perfect setting to make new friends"
- Designers present McFarland plans today
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA relieves Willis of coaching duties (1)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- A faire for one and for all (1)
- Tampa Bay Times: Early rebuke for DeSantis’ elections police (1)
- Lotteries for Nov. 7 (1)
- 'It's a no-brainer': Playing at Toyota Field vs. Braly obvious choice for UNA (1)
- "Glitch" slows some voters from casting a ballot in Lauderdale Co. (1)
Commented