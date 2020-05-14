SHEFFIELD — Oscar Glenn “O.G.” Bradford, 85, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A graveside service will be Friday, May 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Dr. Rodney Shewbart officiating.
O.G. was preceded in death by his father, Willie Elvin Bradford; beloved mother, Ruby Wallace Bradford; sister, Vise Bradford Berryman; and brother, Wallace Elvin Bradford.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Grace Askew Bradford; son, Glenn Keith Bradford (Marilyn); daughter, Shylee Bradford-Bevis (Jeffrey); the loves of his life, grandchildren, Bradford Jackson Bevis and Mallie-Grace Bevis; sister, Dorothy Bradford Carter; and many wonderful nephews and nieces.
O.G. truly had a life well lived...
He grew up in Colbert County, raised by his mother and older siblings. After high school at Deshler, he joined the United States Marines and proudly served his country. He returned home and hired into Reynolds Metals on a temporary eight week position that turned into a career. He says he met Grace -- the love of his life -- when she was a baby. But the only way he could get a date with her was to go to church with her. They fell in love and the rest is history. They married on Valentine’s Day and started a really good life together. They were regular members at York Terrace Baptist. They welcomed two children and O.G shined as a Dad. He raced cars, hosted slumber parties for 40-plus kids, and attended every event of every kind. He was passionate about his workplace and served as Job Steward, business agent of local 200, and president of Tri-Cities Labor Council.
He was cited by the New York Times as negotiating the best contract for the working man. He also brought safety procedures to the Shoals in our plants. He retired in the 90’s and later stepped into his favorite role as Pop.
He loved music, traveling, writing, a good laugh, and an adventure. He loved people and people loved him. Even in the last few months, as his health declined, the nurses and staff that worked with him fell in love with him. He always left the room, the person, and the world a better place. Knowing he is reunited with his family and in perfect health and peace with Jesus gives us comfort to know it’s not goodbye - we will see you soon.
Special thank you to the incredible staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth Rehab and the amazing group at Kindred Hospice.
