KILLEN — Oscar Lee “O.L.” Wallace, 80, died August 3, 2022. Visitation was Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Church of Christ. A graveside service followed at 11:30 a.m. at Atlas Cemetery with Greenhill Funeral Home directing.

