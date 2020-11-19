PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI — Mr. Oscar N. Hollingsworth, 76, died November 9, 2020. Public viewing is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service is noon Saturday in St. Paul MB Church Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

