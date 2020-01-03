LEXINGTON — Ostilene Murks, age 93 of Lexington, AL passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her daughter’s residence after a extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a retired seamstress and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Marcus Wilson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors are two daughters, Phyllis White of Killen, Sharon Wilson of Decatur; two brothers, James McGee of Lexington, Horace McGee of Killen; one sister, Carolyn Brennan of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Barry Tate, Tracie Moore, Jake White, Brock Wilson, Sara Wilson Kearse; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Duel L. Murks; brother, Burnon McGee.
