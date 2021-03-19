PARSONS, TENNESSEE — Otha Keith “Tootsie” Smith Jr., 86, died March 17, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Chapel, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in McGlamery Cemetery. He was the father of Bryan Smith.

