TUSCUMBIA —  Pastor Otis B. Smith, Jr. died February 12, 2022. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1-8. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or Selma University, 1501 Boynton Street, Selma, AL 36701. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.