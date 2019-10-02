RUSSELLVILLE — Otis Leroy Hawkins, 78, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. Having moved from East Peoria, Illinois, he had lived in the area for the past 24 years. Of the Baptist faith, he was retired from Pilgrim’s Pride.
Mr. Hawkins is survived by his children: Curtis Hawkins and wife, Cindy of East Peoria, Scott and Michael Hawkins of Russellville, and Otis P. Hawkins of McAllen, Texas; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Regina Hawkins in 2018; parents, Otis B. and Jessie Phillips Hawkins; and siblings, Harold, Mary and Dorothy.
Mr. Hawkins’ services will be held in Peoria, Illinois at a later date.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
