GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Otis Ray George, 69, died October 8, 2020. Services are 5 p.m. Sunday at Golden Central Baptist Church, Golden, MS. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church. Burial is in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.

