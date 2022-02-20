TUSCUMBIA — Pastor Otis B. Smith, Jr., 82 of Tuscumbia, passed Saturday, February 12, 2022. Funeral service for Pastor Smith will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 21, 2022, at First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, AL. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, AL. The public viewing will be held at the church Sunday from 1-8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers please memorial donations to the First Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or Selma University, 1501 Boynton Street, Selma, AL 36701.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
