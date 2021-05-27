RUSSELLVILLE — Ottie Dee Sandusky, 77 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away May 23, 2021.
A virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. via zoom with Brother Kenny Harrell officiating. The zoom meeting number is 2562562414 and the password is agape. A private graveside will follow the service.
He was born December 5, 1943 in Waterloo, AL to R.D. and Varley Sandusky. Ottie was a member of Russellville’s Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1968. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Wayne Sandusky and Carolyn Sandusky.
Ottie is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Sandusky; his children, Mark Sandusky (Angela), Michael Dee Sandusky (Wendy), Kimberly Johnson (Tommy), and Kelly Hopkinson (Michael); his siblings, Betty Cribbs (James), Sherry Gail Nix (Tommy), Jayne Morrison (Tom), and Steve Sandusky (Betty); sister-in-law, Jenny Sandusky; his six grandchildren, Greg Sandusky (Brittany), Rachel Sandusky, Lauren Martinez (Victor), Caleb Mainor, Lakyn Hutto (Scotty), and Tylen O’neal; his great-grandchildren, Maddox Sandusky and Annalise Hutto; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
