RUSSELLVILLE — Ottis Ralton “Ron” Clark, 77, born November 4, 1942, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Brentwood Retirement Community.
Graveside service will be at Blue Springs Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. Brother Kirk Bishop will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Ruby Clark; brothers, William H. Clark, Billy Ray Clark; and sister, Dorothy Cole.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Bishop (Kirk) and Cindy Inzano; sister, Polly Bachard; grandchildren, Brandon Bishop, Monica McCullough, Brad Bohannon, Mandy LeCornu; great-grandchildren, Mason Bishop, Averi Bishop, Cadence McCullough, Lincoln McCullough, Gracen LeCornu, Victor LeCornu; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Brentwood Retirement Community.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Jude or Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
