LEIGHTON — Ovie Jackson Crosswhite, 90, of Leighton, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. His visitation will be held today, December 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at East Colbert Baptist Church. The funeral will immediately follow with Bro. Mike Hand, Bro. Sam Wallace and Bro. Tommy Graves officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery.
Mr. Crosswhite was a lifelong resident of Colbert County and was a member of East Colbert Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Crosswhite used his brilliant mechanical mind as a machinist, working at Reynolds Alloys. He was preceded in death by his son, Jack Crosswhite; parents, Earl and Leona Crosswhite; sisters, Mabel Crosswhite and Sandra Trousdale; and grandson, Jordan Grisham.
Mr. Crosswhite is survived by his wife, Nadine Crosswhite; children, Jimmy Crosswhite (Diane) and Kathy “Sissy” Grisham (Daryl); sister, Maxine Brackin (Doyd); grandchildren, Tyler Crosswhite (Christy) and Zac Crosswhite (Tonya); and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Raven, Kaleigh and Kamdon Crosswhite.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Crosswhite, Tyler Crosswhite, Zac Crosswhite, Daryl Grisham, Jackie Watson, Danny Watson, Tony Nichols and Johnny Muston. Honorary pallbearers are J.P. Bowling, Doyd Brackin, Eddie Ray Nichols and O’Neal Hubbard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Colbert Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
