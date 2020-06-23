MUSCLE SHOALS — Owen Douglas Tinkham, 18, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
Owen was a student at Muscle Shoals High School. He was employed at Kennedy-Douglas Art Center and was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. Owen was passionate about the environment, photography, and social justice issues. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce R. Brasfield.
Owen is survived by his parents, Doug and Jane Tinkham; sister, Cori Tinkham; grandparents, Dane Brasfield and Ken and Rita Tinkham.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 24th at 0 Rock Ridge Road (Directions: Take Hwy. 72 West to Hawk Pride Mountain Road. Turn left onto Hawk Pride Mountain Road. Then turn right onto Whitlock Road which becomes Rock Ridge Road). The service will be at 7:00 p.m. with Danny Whitehead officiating. Please wear casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kennedy-Douglas Art Center.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave a tribute or condolences for the family and to access a photo of the map for directions.
