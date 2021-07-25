CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Owen Thomas “Dado” Haddock, age 86, died Thursday, July 22, 2021. The graveside service will be Monday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Wayne Wood and Wayne Gean will officiate. Morrison Funeral Home, Florence/Central Heights, directing.
Mr. Haddock was born on August 19, 1934, to the late Clifford Owen and Essie Louise Morris Haddock, and grew up on a farm in western Lauderdale County. He was the owner of Haddock’s Masonry and the former co-owner of Haddock’s Quickstop. Mr. Haddock was an avid fisherman and he also loved to hunt. A proud member of Tider Insider, “Dado” loved the University of Alabama. He was a member of the Methodist Church.
In addition to this parents, Mr. Haddock was also preceded in death by his sisters, Francis Borden and Helen Provencher; brothers, C. David Haddock and Danny Haddock; and the mother of his children, Lavonne “Bonnie” Underwood Haddock.
Survivors include children, Thomas Derrill Haddock (Diane V.), Cathy Haddock Lambert (Russ), Roger Dale Haddock (Marnie), Steve Ball (Susan), and Kerri B. Hudson (Doug); brothers, Charles B. “Charlie” Haddock and Clifford Owen “Joe” Haddock Jr.; sister, Jean Haddock Humphrey; grandchildren, Dr. Jason Haddock (Katy), Kyle Haddock (Melissa), Wesley Hall (Erin), Bridgett Hall Flynn (Lee), Alexander Thomas Haddock, Russell O. Lambert, III. (Emily), Will Lambert (Christi), and Katie Hooie (Daniel); and twenty-three great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bensil Greenhill, Chad Haddock, Greg Haddock, Tommy Ray, Ricky Agee, and Danny Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers include Mike Borden, Dwight Borden, Jeff Patterson, Dave Smith, Don Darling, and Johnny Burch.
The family gratefully acknowledges the care and service of physical therapist Lorie Agee, M’Leah and the fifth-floor nurses at NAMC, Kay Emmons Lawson for 38 years of service, and his special angel sister, Jean Humphrey.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
