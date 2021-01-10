HAMILTON — Ozell Knight Swann, 82, died January 7, 2021. Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. An immediate family private funeral service will begin at 12:30. Burial to follow in Chapel Cemetery.

